Over 200 babies tested positive for COVID-19 in Nueces County, here's what we know about the data.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The amount of babies who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Nueces County is growing. The latest information comes after a second round of 'data drops' from testing locations conducted by the state and private facilities.

Timeline

Back in mid-July, it was reported that since Nueces County began seeing cases in infants. At the time, there had been 85 infants under the age of two who had tested positive. Read that story here.

In early August, the Health Department reported that the number of babies who are COVID-19 positive was close to 167 total. You can read that story here.

Now, officials with the City-County Health Department confirmed that 219 babies under the age of 24 months old have tested infected positive for COVID-19 in Nueces County.

The Health Department did not disclose how many of the 219 babies are actively infected with the virus.

The total amount of babies who are COVID positive in Nueces County since the beginning of the pandemic is unknown at this time.

Issues with tracking cases by age

Why after weeks of testing and data coming from the health department was nothing said along the way? It has to do with how positive cases are documented in Nueces County and across Texas.

Numbers are classified under different age brackets. The youngest group being persons 19 years of age and younger. Specific numbers for specific groups such as school-aged children or children under two years are not recorded unless the local health department takes action. The Health Department began breaking down the data into smaller age ranges back in July when they discovered dozens of babies had tested positive for the virus since the first case was reported at the end of March.

Back on July 20, City County Health Director Annette Rodriguez explained it like this:

"Rodriguez said her department is in the process of updating their system, and once it's operational in about two weeks, we should get more specific and useful data. It will help all of us have a greater understanding of this catastrophic situation.

'What I want to know is what are the long term effects?' Rodriguez said. 'I think a lot of that is more important than the data or a statistical number. I want to know about this virus to we can know how to combat it. That's what I want to know.'"