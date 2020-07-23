2nd COVID related death in Kleberg County

The Kleberg County Commissioners Court announced via Facebook that County Judge Rudy Madrid and Mayor Sam Fugate received notification of an additional COVID related death.
This marks the second death for Kleberg County. Kleberg was one of the first counties to report a death in the Coastal Bend.
The announcement also provided some dates for free coronavirus testing:
- Location: JK Northway Expo Center, July 27 and July 28. First come, first served basis.
Additional Infromation:
- Active Cases: 121 out of 283
- Nine cases were removed from isolation today.
- July is a record setting month with 214 cases reported.