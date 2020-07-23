x
2nd COVID related death in Kleberg County

July is a record setting month for Kleberg with 214 cases reported thus far.
The Kleberg County Commissioners Court announced via Facebook that County Judge Rudy Madrid and Mayor Sam Fugate received notification of an additional COVID related death. 

This marks the second death for Kleberg County. Kleberg was one of the first counties to report a death in the Coastal Bend.

The announcement also provided some dates for free coronavirus testing:

  • Location: JK Northway Expo Center, July 27 and July 28. First come, first served basis.

  • Active Cases: 121 out of 283
  • Nine cases were removed from isolation today.
  • July is a record setting month with 214 cases reported.
County Judge Rudy Madrid & Mayor Sam Fugate have received notification of ONE additional COVID-19 case. The Mayor and Judge have also been notified of one additional death. We are aware that additional suspected COVID-19 deaths are being investigated, however, those cannot be confirmed until Texas DSHS reviews the data and confirms it with their primary physicians.
Facebook |Jul 01, 2020