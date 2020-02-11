34 inmates, 6 employees in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 at Kleberg County Jail

In late October Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick decided to have all employees and inmates tested for the novel coronavirus after several employees tested positive.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — The Kleberg County Jail reporting 34 inmates and six employees are under quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus.

It was back around October 21 when Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick said he decided to have all employees and inmates tested for COVID-19 after several jail employees had decided to get tested on their own for the virus and turned up positive.

That’s when the sheriff says he drives to have a total of nearly 200 inmates and employees tested twice. Each round of testing cost about $18,000.

“I can’t stress how important it has been to test because had I not tested there would’ve been no way of identifying who these individuals were and let alone knowing that we were able to contain this because no one was symptomatic at that time I think since that time frame since the 21st we’ve only had one individual that was that was experiencing some type of respiratory issues,” Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick.

The sheriff believes that by November 10 nearly all the employees and inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 will be out of quarantine.

