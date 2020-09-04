CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The federal government is sending help to South Texas Health Clinics in a new round of coronavirus relief funds.

Four local health centers are being awarded a total of $3.5 million in federal grants to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Here's a breakdown of the funds:

2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers

Community Action Corporation of S. Texas - $867,650

Gulf Coast Health Center - $1,299,995

Amistad Community Health Center - $734,210

Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation - $574,865

The money was approved by congress last month.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: