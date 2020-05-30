CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City and County drive-thru testing has been put on hold, but there are other places to get tested for the COVID-19 virus.



One of those is CVS, as the company announced 42 more testing sites in Texas, and one of those sites is here in Corpus Christi.



Our Julissa Garza was outside CVS on South Alameda and has more for us.



“That’s right Brian, CVS announced earlier this month 40 free testing sites where residents can be tested for the COVID-19 virus. And recently they announced 42 more sites, one of those right behind me is the CVS on South Alameda here in Corpus Christi. It’s the location between H-E-B and the Dollar Tree near Texan Trail. The testing is going to work as a drive-thru, but will be a little bit different. People will stay in their cars and will be given a test kit with the instructions, and a CVS employee is going to be there to observe and make sure that the self swab process is done correctly," said 3News reporter, Julissa Garza.



Residents can expect the results to be back in three days, so if you would like to get a test at the CVS on South Alameda you have to register here.

COVID-19 Testing and Locations | MinuteClinic We understand that this may be necessary; however, only patients who have qualified and scheduled a visit online can be tested. Patients must be at least 18. Everyone must remain in the car during testing. MyChart is medical records software that many health care professionals use, including MinuteClinic providers.

