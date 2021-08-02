5,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Nueces County Monday

5,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will arrive at the Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District on Monday. Here's what you need to know.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 5,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will arrive at the Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District on Monday, February 8.

Here’s what you need to know about the first dose clinic:

A first dose clinic for 3,000 residents will start Tuesday, February 9 at 8:00 a.m.

The vaccination drive thru clinic will be at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown.

The clinic is for eligible Phase 1A and 1B individuals.

The first dose clinic on Tuesday will be all appointment based. There will be no first come first served service.

1,000 residents signed up on Saturday, February 6 for an appointment for the first dose clinic on Tuesday utilizing the Heath District’s new call center hotline.

Online registration for 1,000 residents who were not able to register through the call center hotline will begin on Monday, February 8 at 10:00 a.m. The registration form can be found here.

One thousand additional residents who are already registered as result of a registration issue caused by a software glitch will have an appointment to the Tuesday drive thru clinic. Those residents do not need to pre-register again but do need to bring their QR code with them. A reverse alert will be sent to those individuals with an appointment time and password Monday, February 8 with instructions for the clinic on Tuesday.

First Dose Pre-Registration Processes using Online Form or Call Center Hotline:

Those who register online or using the hotline will be notified by reverse alert with an appointment time slot for vaccination. Residents will need to arrive one hour prior to their appointment time. This information will be given on the reverse alert.

These participants will be given a password that needs to be written down on a piece of paper and placed on your vehicle’s dashboard for staff to see and read easily.

Residents that registered on-line will receive a QR code which they will need to bring to the clinic. Residents that registered via the call center hotline will not receive a QR code.

If there is an issue with the QR code, please call the Health District at 361-826-7200, option 2.

Second Dose Clinics :

The second dose clinics are expected to be scheduled for this week as soon as vaccines arrive from the state, if you received your first dose vaccine on January 11, 12, 15, or 16 at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, it is time for your second dose.

The health district says the second dose does not have to be on the exact 28th day date. The second dose vaccine can be administered as early as 24 days after the first dose and as late as six weeks after receiving the first dose.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.