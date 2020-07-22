+65 coronavirus cases in San Patricio County

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — As coronavirus cases increase locally, San Patricio sets a county record for positive cases today. The Public Health Preparedness Department reported 65 new cases.
The good news is that 23 patients have been released from the Health Department's COVID-19 protocol.
The 65 new cases adds to the county's total of 557. Here's a breakdown of cases in the Coastal Bend.
Additional Information
- Active Cases: 266 out of 557
- Hospitalized: 2
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
