+65 coronavirus cases in San Patricio County

As coronavirus cases increase locally, San Patricio sets a county record for positive cases today.

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — As coronavirus cases increase locally, San Patricio sets a county record for positive cases today. The Public Health Preparedness Department reported 65 new cases.

The good news is that 23 patients have been released from the Health Department's COVID-19 protocol.

The 65 new cases adds to the county's total of 557. Here's a breakdown of cases in the Coastal Bend.

Additional Information

Active Cases: 266 out of 557

Hospitalized: 2

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.