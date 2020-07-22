x
+65 coronavirus cases in San Patricio County

As coronavirus cases increase locally, San Patricio sets a county record for positive cases today.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — As coronavirus cases increase locally, San Patricio sets a county record for positive cases today. The Public Health Preparedness Department reported 65 new cases. 

The good news is that 23 patients have been released from the Health Department's COVID-19 protocol. 

The 65 new cases adds to the county's total of 557. Here's a breakdown of cases in the Coastal Bend. 

  • Active Cases: 266 out of 557
  • Hospitalized: 2

