A closer look at Coastal Bend providers approved to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

At least 81 providers have signed up in Nueces County and about half of those have been approved.

The local public health district is providing a closer look at local providers who have been approved so far to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Phase one is underway with hospital systems like Christus Spohn already giving more than 800 doses of the vaccine to frontline workers in Corpus Christi since receiving their shipment on Tuesday.

Corpus Christi Medical Center reported that they too have received a shipment and plan to administer the vaccine as soon as Friday to frontline healthcare workers.

"We still have other hospitals. We have Driscoll Children's Hospital that is still expected to receive the vaccine and then we have other groups like the EMS, firefighters that actually transport these COVID patients back and forth as well as the long-term care facilities for both the staff and residents," said health director Annette Rodriguez.

The list of approved providers includes hospitals, the Corpus Christi Fire Department, a private practice, and several pharmacies.

Here's a look at the approved providers as of December 17, 2020:

Christus Spohn Health System Shoreline 600 Elizabeth St, Corpus Christi, TX 78404

Christus Spohn Health System South 5950 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Corpus Christi Fire Department 2406 Leopard St 300, Corpus Christi, TX 78408

Corpus Christi Medical Associates 6200 Saratoga Blvd Unit 5, Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Corpus Christi Medical Center 3315 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Corpus Christi Nueces Co Pub Hlth Dis 1702 Horne Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78416

Driscoll Health System 3533 S. Alameda, Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Dshs Mobile Nurse Corpus 5155 Flynn Pkwy Ste 419, Corpus Christi, TX 78411

HEB Pharmacy 139 5801 Weber Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78413

HEB Pharmacy 184 11158 Leopard St, Corpus Christi, TX 78410

HEB Pharmacy 210 4320 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX 78412

Heb Pharmacy 253 3500 Leopard St, Corpus Christi, TX 78408

Heb Pharmacy 270 5425 S Padre Island, Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Heb Pharmacy 413 3133 South Alameda, Corpus Christi, TX 78404

Heb Pharmacy 462 3033 S Port Ave, Corpus Christi, TX 78405

HEB Pharmacy 57 1145 Waldron Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Heb Pharmacy 643 4444 Kostoryz Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78415

HEB Pharmacy 69 5313 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78413

South Texas Family Planning & Health Corporation 4455 So Padre Island Drive 30, Corpus Christi, TX 78411

BCFS HHS Driscoll 2547 N Hwy 77, Driscoll, TX 78351

South Tx Family Planning And Health Corp - Robstown 515 Pat Shutter St Apt 121, Robstown, TX 78380

Other providers have been marked as 'in progress' or 'pending approval'.

For long-term care providers, Rodriguez said there are arrangements with folks like CVS and HEB to come in and administer the vaccine.

"We know that will be happening here very soon, so we are excited about that as well," said Rodriguez.

Before the vaccine is available for the overall general public, the local health director said it's important for folks to plan and talk to their doctor or health care provider to see if they will be giving it out.

"Because what we want people to do is to start having these conversations with their providers, so if you see a provider and that happens to be your doctor, call them up and ask them when you receive the vaccine, how long before you think I might receive it, what is the process for me to receive it."

If you are not able to get the vaccine through your provider, that is where the health district comes in. Although, keep in mind they have not yet received their shipment of doses of the vaccine.

"I want the general population to have an understanding that normally the way this works, there will be more phases and more tiers so as more categories open up you might actually fit into one of those. You may be a government worker, may be a critical infrastructure worker, so you may even fit into a category before we even get to the general population," said Rodriguez.

The CDC states on its website the vaccine doses purchased with U.S. taxpayer dollars will be given to the American people at no cost, however, vaccination providers will be able to charge an administration fee for giving the shot to someone.

3News also reached out to one of the largest health care insurance networks, Blue Cross Blue Shield.

In a statement released to 3News the health care network said,

"Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas will cover a COVID-19 vaccine at no cost sharing for in-network and out-of-network as a preventive service. Our most important goal is to make sure people can access the care they need when they need it.

We are committed to helping our customers and employees stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, ensuring that each member has access to affordable health care coverage during these unprecedented times.

Moreover, we have taken a series of comprehensive steps throughout the COVID-19 crisis to facilitate access to critical medical services, waive costs for patients and provide significant financial support for hospitals, doctors, and medical practices."

Here's a list of places marked as in progress:

Allegiance Mobile Health 1702 North Lexington Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78409

Almouie Pediatrics - Calallen 14041 Northwest Blvd Ste 1, Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Almouie Pediatrics - Corpus Christi 5802 Saratoga Blvd Ste 120, Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Baldemar Covarrubias Md 5718 Spohn Dr Ste 100, Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Bill Albarado D.O.P..A. 2222 Morgan 113, Corpus Christi, TX 78405

Coastal Bend Ambulatory Surgical Center 900 MORGAN AVE, Corpus Christi, TX 78404

Colon and Rectal Associates of South Texas 4234 Weber Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Frank E. Martinez M.D. 5920 Saratoga Blvd. 320-C, Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Fresenius Kidney Care Calallen 3825 County Road 69, Corpus Christi, TX 78410

KELLY'S PHARMACY 520 EVERHART RD., Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Morgan Pediatric Center 2418 Morgan Ave, Corpus Christi, TX 78405

MRC Corpus Christi Senior Living 5857 Timbergate Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Promptu Immediate Care- La Palmera 4938 S Staples St e8, Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Rani Pediatrics 3130 S. Alameda St., Corpus Christi, TX 78404

South Texas Surgical Hospital 6130 Parkway Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Stephen H. Ware III, M.D. 4626 Weber Rd. 5, Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Tac Med Inc 5315 EVERHEART ROAD 8, Corpus Christi, TX 78411

The Childrens Center Of Corpus Christi Main 2120 Baldwin Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78405

Third Coast Health 3560 S. Alameda 4, Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Thomas Spann Clinic Pa 7121 S Padre Island Dr Ste 300 300, Corpus Christi, TX 78412

VitalCare Telemedicine 15957 Punta Espada Loop, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Almouie Pediatrics - Robstown 819 E Main Ave, Robstown, TX 78380

Here's a list of places marked as pending:

CHRISTUS Spohn Family Health Center-Westside 4617 Greenwood Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78416

Christus Spohn Quick Care Clinic 2606 Hospital Blvd. Suite F, Corpus Christi, TX 78405

Coastal Children's Clinic 13725 Northwest Blvd 150, Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Coastal Childrens Clinic - Alameda 3435 S. Alameda St. C, Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Corpus Christi Outpatient Surgery 3636 S Alameda St Ste A A, Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Corpus Christi State Supported Living Center 902 Airport Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78405

CORPUS CHRISTI TOTS & TEENS PEDIATRICS 6434 SARATOGA BLVD, Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Family Medicine Academic Center -Hpg 2606 Hospital Blvd Ste B, Corpus Christi, TX 78405

Health By Design - Valero Corpus Christi Clinic 1147 Cantwell Ln, Corpus Christi, TX 78407

Ruben J. Almanza, Md Pa 5446 Lipes Blvd SUITE 101, Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Texas A And M University Health 6300 Ocean Drive 5715, Corpus Christi, TX 78412

Walgreens 15931 4161 S STAPLES ST, Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Walgreens Pharmacy 03637 5702 Weber Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Walgreens Pharmacy 03638 5601 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Walgreens Pharmacy 03639 2101 Morgan Ave, Corpus Christi, TX 78405

Walgreens Pharmacy 04424 4501 Ayers St, Corpus Christi, TX 78415

Walgreens Pharmacy 04744 1301 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78412

Walgreens Pharmacy 10449 7153 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412

Walgreens Pharmacy 10945 11133 Leopard St, Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Access Total Care, LLC 14254 S Padre Island Dr #207, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Advance EMS 5018 Chancellor Row, Corpus Christi, TX 78416

Amistad Community Health Center 1533 S Brownlee Blvd Ste 100, Corpus Christi, TX 78404

Christus Family Medicine - Padre Island 14725 Compass St, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

CITGO Petroleum Corpus Christi 1802 Nueces Bay Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78407

Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation 2882 Holly Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78415

Coastal Childrens Clinic - Corpus Christi 3 5945 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Corpus Christi Family Medicine Center 601 Texan Trl Ste 200, Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Corpus Christi Metro Ministries 1919 Leopard St., Corpus Christi, TX 78408

MRC Senior Living Corpus Christi 5857 Timbergate Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Pathwrite, Inc. 6523 Teamwork Trail, Corpus Christi, TX 78417

Saratoga Pediatric Center 5920 Saratoga Blvd 340, Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Shoreline Surgery Center 718 Elizabeth St, 2nd Floor, Corpus Christi, TX 78404

South Padre Island Pediatric Center 3845 S. Padre Island Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78415

Villa of Corpus Christi South 4834 Yorktown Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Yunus Syed MD, PA 3435 SOUTH ALAMEDA STREET E, Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Christus Spohn Family Health Center Robstown 1038 Texas Yes Blvd., Robstown, TX 78380

Robstown Tots And Teens 500 E Avenue J, Robstown, TX 78380

Driscoll Childrens Hospital Occupational Health 3533 S. Alameda, Corpus Christi, TX 78412

