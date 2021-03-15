A closer look at COVID-19 comorbidities

High obesity rates and high diabetes rates are common in the Coastal Bend area; both being risk factors for severe COVID-19 cases.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Throughout the pandemic, health officials have warned that COVID could be more severe for people with additional medical issues.

A new CDC report showed obesity was a factor.

"Living in South Texas you know we do have higher obesity rates in South Texas," said Kim Onufrak, alternate director, and clinical director for Nueces County-Corpus Christi Public Health District.

"Because your body is already stressed with all that extra weight, then you know their body doesn't really fight off the infection as well," said Onufrak.

She said the report from the CDC didn't surprise her. It showed that more than half of national COVID-hospitalizations were patients with obesity.

"It's something that we've seen and it's something that we know. I don't think the general population knew it but medical professionals, you know, we knew that obesity was a risk factor," said Onufrak.

She continued to say that until cases, hospitalizations and deaths reached zero, the community would need to continue to take care of their health.

"You know, our deaths started to trend down but we still, you know, we had three deaths yesterday, so it's not gone away yet, especially in this area," said Onufrak.

