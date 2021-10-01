A closer look at the Corpus Christi Fire Departments 'hot shot' program

The program is for residents who are in tier 1b but homebound, or can not make the mass vaccine event.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This will be the largest vaccine distribution thus far. In addition to what happens at the Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown, the Corpus Christi Fire Department is also putting plans in place to vaccinate Tier 1b residents who are not able to physically go out and get it for themselves.

On Friday local officials informed the community step by step how the 4,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed starting on Monday. At the same conference, the Corpus Christi Fire Department shared a preview of what they have in mind for residents who are in tier 1b but homebound, or can not make the mass vaccine event. They're calling it the 'hot shot' program.

"Our target is to focus on those who are already receiving senior services from City of Corpus Christi programs," said Deputy Fire Chief Richie Quintero.

Quintero said there are three programs they'll be using to find senior citizens who might want the vaccine.

"These services are in the form of meals on wheels, the senior companion program as well as the retire and senior volunteer program," he added.

Once that population is identified, members of the fire department will then take the vaccine to the various senior centers and complete the immunizations.

Additionally, Quintero said the hot shot program will go further and identify homebound citizens and take the vaccine to them. However, he said that program is still in the planning stages.

Details as to when and where these vaccines will be distributed are limited.

"As you drive around the city and you see locations of construction that state 'Coming soon,' that sticker belongs on this plan"

Right now the program is for people that have not been vaccinated.

