CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some hopeful news out of Doctor's Regional Hospital here in town.
A patient who has fully recovered from the coronavirus was released earlier tonight. Doctors, nurses and other hospital staff gathered to give the patient a round of applause as they were finally released to go back home.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Suspected burglar shot, killed by resident on North Beach, two others arrested
- Butler trial postponed, no exact date of when trial will be rescheduled
- Texas Land Commissioner announces more than $10.6 million in funds approved for flood, drainage, and sewer developments in Aransas Pass
- UPDATE: Police say shooting of 6-year-old at Corpus Christi sea wall not random, suspect now in custody