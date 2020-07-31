Gov. Abbott says Texas school districts have final say on when, how to reopen

Abbott says Houston and other cities can’t legally order districts to delay in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is siding with Attorney General Ken Paxton on the issue of Texas schools reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They say local governments don’t have the power to force schools to delay in-person classes.

Houston health authorities issued an order last week to stop in-person learning, saying school districts must wait until at least Sept. 8 to bring students and staff back to campuses. The order was signed by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and County Judge Lena Hidalgo.

"Our actions to save lives from this crisis should be guided by public health, science, and compassion for the health and safety of our residents - not politics," Hidalgo said in a statement.

But Abbott said that’s against long-standing Texas laws that leave the decision up to local school boards and Texas Education Agency guidance.

The TEA previously announced that school boards can delay in-person learning for up to four weeks.

"The authority to decide how schools will safely open this year, again, lies with local school boards. It can be with students in schools, it can be through remote learning, or a combination of the two,” Abbott said in a statement. “In making that decision, school boards have the ability to base their decisions on advice and recommendations by local public health authorities but are not bound by those recommendations.”

Local authorities do have the right to close a school if there’s an outbreak on campus.

“But local health authorities do not have the power to issue preemptive, blanket closures of schools weeks or months in advance of when a school may open its doors to students,” according to Abbott.

He said, “the top priority is protecting the health of students, teachers, staff and families.”

But many teachers are angry and scared to come back as the coronavirus continues to spread through many cities -- including Houston. They are worried about jeopardizing their own health, as well as their families’.

The Texas State Teachers Association accused state leaders of putting politics above protecting the lives of students, teachers and their families.

"The Texas State Teachers Association has more confidence in the professionalism of local health officials and their determination to act in the best interests of all Texans, including our children," the TSTA said in a statement. "We have less confidence in Ken Paxton, whose primary goal as attorney general has been to advance an ideological agenda. Now, he is promoting President Trump’s election-year demands that school campuses reopen prematurely, regardless of the price that educators, students and their families may pay."

Several area school districts, including HISD, had already decided to offer online learning only until after Labor Day. Others are planning to begin in-person learning in August.

Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dennis Bonnen, Senate Education Chairman Larry Taylor, and House Education Chairman Dan Huberty released the following statement on school re-openings this fall:

"The Texas Education Agency’s (TEA) guidance for opening public schools in Texas for the 2020-21 school year remains the same as announced two weeks ago. This guidance followed a letter issued jointly by the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Speaker, and Chairs of the Senate and House Education Committees.

"The top priority is protecting the safety and health of students, teachers, staff, and families. To achieve that goal, the TEA provided local school boards the flexibility they need to open schools in ways that ensure public safety while also providing the best education options for students during this challenging school year.

"The TEA guidance applies long-standing state law and Executive Orders to conclude that the authority to make decisions about when and how schools safely open rests with the constitutionally and statutorily established local school boards.

"The authority to decide when the school year will begin lies with local school boards. They can choose dates in August, September, or even later. But, whenever the local school board chooses to open, the board must comply with the requirement to provide the necessary number of days and hours of instruction for students.

"The authority to decide how schools will safely open this year, again, lies with local school boards. It can be with students in schools, it can be through remote learning, or a combination of the two. In making that decision, school boards have the ability to base their decisions on advice and recommendations by local public health authorities but are not bound by those recommendations.

"As the TEA previously announced, school boards have up to a 4-week back to school transition period during which they can offer a solely remote instructional setting if that is deemed needed for the health and safety of students, teachers, staff and parents. After 4 weeks, the school district can extend the transition period up to another 4 weeks with a vote of the school board and receiving a waiver. If any school district believes they need an extension beyond 8 weeks due to COVID-19 related issues, the TEA will review that request on a case-by-case basis.

"If at any time during the school year a COVID-19 case is confirmed on a school campus, the school board has the ability to close the campus for up to 5 days to sanitize the campus. Schools that close under this scenario will continue to be funded for providing remote-only instruction.

"Additionally, during the course of the school year, a local public health authority may determine that a school building must be closed in response to an outbreak. If that occurs, that school will continue to receive funding for providing remote-only instruction during the period of that closure.

"Local school boards also have the flexibility to achieve health and safety goals by offering alternating on-campus/remote instruction for high school students in order to reduce the number of students in campus buildings at one time.

"The TEA and the Attorney General correctly note that local health authorities play an important role in school closure determinations during the course of a school year if it is determined that a contamination has occurred necessitating closure, but local health authorities do not have the power to issue preemptive, blanket closures of schools weeks or months in advance of when a school may open its doors to students. Pre-existing Executive Orders have repeatedly made clear that local government operations, such as public schools, are permitted to be open.