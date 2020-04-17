AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced he had created a statewide strike force Friday designed to lead the effort to re-open Texas.

During a press conference, Abbott said retail to-go would re-open April 24. He said all state parks would open Monday.

However, Abbott said schools would remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year. They had been scheduled to resume May 4.

The Texas Education Agency, which oversees public education in the state, tweeted support for Abbott's announcement, saying, "Texas continues to prioritize the health and safety" of students.

"TEA fully supports the governor's actions and continues to work closely with districts across the state to ensure students are getting what they need," the statement read.

Abbott said additional executive orders would be issued April 27, at which time an announcement could be made about the stay-at-home policy.

Retail to-go doesn't open stores for people to go inside, but rather for people to order items that can be picked up, Abbott said.

The governor said due to the large supply of personal protection equipment for health care workers he would loosen restrictions on surgeries.

Earlier this week, he announced he would be going over details on jump starting the economy but emphasized it would be gradual and not everything would open all at once.

President Donald Trump laid out a plan Thursday for governors to reopen their economies.

The new guidelines are aimed at easing restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while holding the line in harder-hit locations.

Meanwhile, health officials in Central Texas have said social distancing guidelines should continue to be followed.

76 people have tested positive for coronavirus in McLennan County as of Friday, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

The Bell County Public Health District was reporting 112 positive cases.

Places with declining infections and strong testing would begin a three-phase gradual reopening of businesses and schools.

In phase one, for instance, the plan recommends strict social distancing for all people in public. Gatherings larger than 10 people are to be avoided and nonessential travel is discouraged.

In phase two, people are encouraged to maximize social distancing where possible and limit gatherings to no more than 50 people unless precautionary measures are taken. Travel could resume.

Phase three envisions a return to normalcy for most Americans, with a focus on identification and isolation of any new infections.

Governors of both parties made clear they will move at their own pace.

