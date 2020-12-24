Advice from health experts on staying safe while among holiday crowds

Shopping centers all over the area are packed with people finishing up their holiday shopping. Here's how you can stay safe while finishing those holiday tasks.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's the busiest time of the year: the week before Christmas. During any regular year, malls would be jammed packed. Dr. Chris Bird of the COVID-19 task force said this time around, residents of the Coastal Bend are still filling up shopping centers, despite a pandemic.

"Between 2019 and 2020, leading up to and after thanksgiving, mall foot traffic was the same," said Dr. Bird.

Dr. Srikanth Ramanchandruni is an infectious disease specialist. He said where there is a large crowd, there's a risk of getting COVID-19.

"When you share the air space, you share the COVID-19 if somebody has one...infection is going around so COVID-19 can be an asymptomatic infection. Can be a little sniffle, can be a little cough, can be a little sore throat," said Dr. Ramanchandruni.

He said local hospitals are still taking care of several COVID-19 patients, and right now in the Coastal Bend, numbers are rising. Dr. Ramanchandruni said we've seen how bad it can get here and he doesn't want history to repeat itself.

"We don't want to see that happening during the Christmas time because next month will be very bad if we don't follow the guidelines," he added.

Annette Rodriguez with the health district said there is a way to shop safely and if that behavior continues, Nueces County doesn't have to see a jump in cases at the start of the new year.

"It looks like people seem to have a plan. They seem to be going in and coming out," said Rodriguez.

