Alarming jump in positive coronavirus cases explained by city-county health officials

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City officials provided an update on the alarming jump in positive coronavirus cases reported by the city-county health department on Sunday afternoon.

As you may have seen the numbers increased by more than 1100 just in one day.

Our Rudy Trevino found out today, when you actually see where that high number came from, things aren't as bad as that number might suggest.

A first look at yesterday's numbers showed more than 1,000 new cases, might lead one to believe there's been a surge in cases in Nueces County, but that's not correct.

"No, that's not the case at all," said Annette Rodriguez with the City-County Health District. She says its sort of "catch-up" from weeks of back-logged numbers, not from testing done in Nueces County.

"These were individuals that actually drove from Nueces County and actually got tested in Edinburg, it's what we're being told and then for whatever reason, and I don't know if they just got those results back. Because the majority of the tests were from July the 30th," said Annette Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says it's the result of a "data-dump" that probably happened when military testing teams were on hand in the Rio Grande Valley helping administer testing.

The additional 11,000 new numbers aren't new at all. They go back to the end of July, which the State had initially received from independent labs.

"The number that we had yesterday was an additional 947 to our numbers. that's how we ended up with the 11-71. we're still looking at today to make sure that there's no duplicate so we're thinking it might be a little bit lower than the 11-71 that we reported. the number might be closer to 800," added Rodriguez.