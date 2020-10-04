HOUSTON — Editor's note: Video above is latest headlines from Friday, April 10

We’ve seen athletes stepping up to help their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. And that includes the Astros’ Alex Bregman, who has launched an initiative to feed Houston’s hungry.

It’s called FEEDHOU, a $1 million fundraising campaign that will directly benefit the Houston Food Bank.

“While the Astros are off the field, I want to create a new team to help Houston’s hungry. Houston is my home, and right now my home is in need,” said Bregman.

Bregman and Houston icon Jim McIngvale are each kicking it off with $100,000 donations.

You can donate by texting “FEEDHOU” to the number 4144 or by visiting the FEEDHOU Alex’s Army donation page online.

Houston rapper Paul Wall is also getting into the FEEDHOU game by creating a special album – ‘Frozen Face – Vol. 3. – FEEDHOU edition.’

