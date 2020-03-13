NEW YORK — New York’s attorney general is demanding that conspiracy monger Alex Jones stop hawking phony coronavirus treatments.

Attorney General Letitia James’ office sent a letter Thursday saying it’s “extremely concerned” by Jones’ claims that toothpaste, dietary supplements, creams, and other products sold on his website can prevent and cure the disease.

Jones, known for pushing conspiracy theories about school shootings and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, touted the products on his radio show last week, according to the letter.

No treatments or vaccines have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

An email seeking comment was sent to Jones’ website, InfoWars.com.

Alex Jones

Travis County Sheriff's Office

The cease-and-desist letter to Jones was the fourth that James’ office has issued this week regarding fake coronavirus products, according to the Associated Press. Televangelist Jim Bakker was also ordered to stop selling a purported coronavirus cure. The state of Missouri sued Bakker this week over the sales.