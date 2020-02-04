ALICE, Texas — The Alice pediatric clinic will start drive-thru testing for the coronavirus this week. The clinic is on 3rd street in Alice. You will see a tent at the back of the clinic, that is where testing will take place.

To provide more protection for health care workers, the clinic has portable plexiglass that those workers will sit behind to collect samples safely.

"As long as people are abiding by what's recommended by the healthcare professionals and their local community leaders we hope that those numbers in regards to COVID are low," Dr. Erik Nisimblat pediatrician at the Alice clinic said.

If patients meet the requirement for COVID-19 testing then their swabs will be collected at the clinic and sent to a third-party lab for testing.

The turnaround period for the results should hopefully be about 24 hours. Patients who get tested will be directed to self-quarantine at home until the results come in.

