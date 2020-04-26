All Coastal Bend residents are now eligible for free Covid-19 testing regardless of whether they are showing symptoms through select local military stations, according to Nueces County Health Director Annette Rodriguez.

Rodriguez tells 3News "this can help us learn about what we actually do have in our community."

Here's what we know right now:

All Coastal Bend residents, regardless of jurisdiction, can get tested.

The tests are taking place in Beeville today (Sunday) until 5pm.

The test is free.

You can be tested whether you are currently showing symptoms or not.

Here's where the testing location is:

Sunday 4/26 @ EXPO Center

South 214 FM351 Beeville, Texas

Officials ask the public to call 512-883-2400 or visit https://txcovidtest.org/ before going to the testing location. The txcovidtest.org website will ask you to register, as well as, your symptoms (if any) before texting you an appointment confirmation.

NOTE: This article will be updated with testing locations for Monday 4/27 as soon as the information is available.

RELATED: THE LATEST: Coronavirus updates in the Coastal Bend

RELATED: Health officials confirm second COVID-19 death of a Nueces County resident

RELATED: San Patricio County set up a COVID-19 drive thru test facility Friday. Another drive thru testing event will be held Saturday.