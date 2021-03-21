Allergies or COVID-19 symptoms? Here's how to tell the difference

Allergies and COVID-19 seem to share similar symptoms, at least initially.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the first day of the Spring season kicked off, local health officials worried the confusion it may cause between allergies and COVID-19.

"People will say well at first, I just thought it was allergies. Yes, and then they'll still go out and about in their daily activities interacting with others until they start to get the body aches or more severe symptoms and then they're like wait a minute, it might be something else," said Kim Onufrak, the alternate director and clinical director for the Nueces County-Corpus Christi Public Health District.

Allergies and COVID-19 seem to share similar symptoms, at least initially. Onufrak said allergy season is a concern this year as we continue to face the pandemic.

"If you have a fever, if you have the body aches, you have shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, those are sets of loss of taste or smell, that's typical of COVID," said Onufrak.

It's important for people to monitor their symptoms, so that if it is COVID, they can quarantine quickly.

"Itchy, watery eyes, that's more typical of allergies than COVID. Then, you start to get nasal congestion and then from the nasal congestion, you have some mild sense of loss of taste and smell but usually that comes back after the nasal congestion resolves or after you take your allergy medicines," said Onufrak.

Although some cases may be allergies, Onufrak said it doesn't hurt to treat it like COVID until a person receives a negative test result.

"Unfortunately, our numbers are increasing again. So, there is a higher likelihood of it being COVID because there are more people in the community with COVID at this time," said Onufrak.

