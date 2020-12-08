Alternative COVID-19 care site to be in Calallen

The goal of the alternative site is to provide more beds for patients and relieve pressure off other local hospitals that are near or passed their capacity.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners approved to move forward into contract negotiations for an alternative care site where COVID-19 patients can be treated, but it won't be at the old Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital as originally thought.

Instead, the plan is to have it in Calallen. The original idea was to covert the old Memorial Hospital into the care site, but that is something that would have cost upwards of $2.6 million dollars.

Some questioned whether it was worth the price tag for a building that was already slated to be knocked down.

The new plan which has already been approved by the Hospital District is to use part of the Corpus Christi Medical Center's Northwest Hospital.

The goal of the alternative site is to provide more beds for patients and relieve pressure off other local hospitals that are at, or near their max.

"It came to light that this could be an alternative to the Memorial site with a smaller investment of $1.5 million, and we can get 30 beds online," said Eric Evans, CEO of Corpus Christi Medical Center.

Commissioner Brent Chesney said he believed the Northwest site to be a better option and the County Court ultimately agreed.