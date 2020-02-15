Editor's note: The above video previously aired on KING 5 about an Olympia woman quarantined on the Diamond Princess.

United States citizens quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan due to the coronavirus will be flown on Sunday.

Thousands of passengers have been quarantined on the U.S.-operated cruise ship at a Japanese port since Feb. 5 due to the coronavirus, now called COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is working to get about 400 U.S. citizens aboard the cruise ship back to the states, but they will be subject to a 14-day quarantine when they arrive.

Passengers will be brought back on chartered flights by the State Department and taken to one of two federal quarantine sites at Travis Air Force Base in California or Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas, according to DHHS.

All passengers will be screened before boarding the flights to prevent symptomatic people from leaving Japan. They will also be monitored and screened during the flight and upon arrival by U.S. Government medical staff.

The returning passengers will be housed separately from individuals already in quarantine from previous repatriation flights.

KING 5 spoke with two western Washington women who have been quarantined on the ship.

Marianne Obenchain said at the beginning, passengers didn't have masks, but now everyone is equipped with special masks and passengers are required to stay in their cabins.

Susan Anabel, a Marysville native, said she wanted an adventure: she had never taken a trip to Asia before and the price was right for a cruise. She never thought her adventure would turn into a cruise-wide quarantine.

"When we woke up [at] 6:30 exactly, he [the captain] came on the intercom and said everybody needs to stay in their room, we're awaiting further information from the Japan officials. So that's when we knew that we're not going to be going home," Anabel said.

There have been more than a hundred cases of COVID-19 reported on the Diamond Princess.

The death toll from COVID-19 continues to climb. The disease originated in Wuhan, China, but cases have been identified in a growing number of other international locations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to update the status of the outbreak on their website.

