An inside look at a west Texas convention center being transformed to help COVID-19 patients

The facility should be ready by the end of the week to accommodate 50 "low to medium acuity beds" and the capability of expanding that to 100 beds.

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Convention Center is getting a makeover of sorts as it is being prepared to take in an influx of patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

KENS 5 obtained these photos and video showing the ongoing work to transform it into an alternate care facility as was announced by Governor Greg Abbott at the beginning of the week.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is focused on making the facility available by the end of the week to provide 50 low to medium acuity beds, with the capability of expanding to 100 beds. That way local hospitals that have a need to transfer patients in order to care for higher acuity patients within El Paso hospitals can do so.

As announced by @GovAbbott, the @ElPasoTXGov Convention Center is being converted into a health care facility to expand hospital capacity in El Paso.



The State of Texas is also providing local hospitals with auxiliary medical units, medical staffing, and medical equipment. pic.twitter.com/3wYyaOfqMF — Texas Division of Emergency Management (@TDEM) October 28, 2020

The facility will provide El Paso with additional hospital beds, medical equipment and medical personnel to assist with the region's COVID-19 response.

Governor Abbott also directed TDEM and the Texas Department of State Health Services to deploy auxiliary medical units (or AMUs) to provide onsite surge capacity for local hospitals.

The governor's office said the state is providing a fully-supplied and staffed AMU, which can provide up to 100 beds on site at a local hospital. More than 900 medical personnel have also been assigned to El Paso, some of which will staff the AMU.