Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 down in Coastal Bend but officials say emergency rooms still full

Dr. Kim Onufrak said while the numbers may be going down, emergency rooms are still flooded with patients and now is not the time to let your guard down.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the Coastal Bend are decreasing, according to officials with the City-County Health District, which is welcome news for healthcare workers trying to make room for those who need care for other issues such as heart attacks and strokes.

However, Dr. Kim Onufrak said while the numbers may be going down, emergency rooms are still flooded with patients and now is not the time to let your guard down.

"Things are still critical," Onufrak said. "Our hospital workers are tired and we just want everybody, if they could, if you're not going to vaccinate then please just wear a mask. Be kind and considerate of others. If you're sick, please stay home."

Since the majority of the cases reported in Corpus Christi are the highly contagious Delta variant, Onufrak said if you do come in contact with someone who is sick, treat yourself as if you are sick, too, until you can get tested.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 7, 334 are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 100 of those are in the ICU, according to city data.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.