As coronavirus cases rise again, Delta variant poses risk even to vaccinated people

"More and more vaccinated individuals are coming back positive," said one man who caught the Delta variant at a party where just one person was not vaccinated.

SAN ANTONIO — Coronavirus is on the rise in Bexar County again. The positivity rate increased to 11.2 percent. It jumped more than 5 percent---nearly doubling from last week.

COVID cases, in our area, are also slightly up. Metro Health said fewer people are getting tested for the virus overall, and more people are testing positive.

San Antonio couple James and Madison Ivy got fully vaccinated in March, but one of them tested positive for the COVID Delta variant.

"I think it hit us like a ton of bricks," James said.

The Ivy's got the news several days ago.

"He said James something is wrong. Something is bad."

Madison was celebrating his 33rd birthday with more than 40 people. He said everyone at the party was vaccinated including him and his husband. All except one person.

"My brain was foggy," he said.

After the party, Madison wasn't feeling well. At first, he thought it was allergies. But he got a COVID test that came back positive for the delta variant.

"The nurse told me I could have not gotten the virus from a vaccinated individual," Madison said. "The majority of the group was vaccinated except for one person."

Madison said the nurse also shared this with him during his visit.

"More and more vaccinated individuals are coming back positive," he said.

The married couple says throughout the pandemic they kept it safe. They both got fully vaccinated in March.

"This has been a huge wake-up call," they said. "How important it is to not let our guard down, and this is very real."

This news for the couple comes as Bexar County is seeing a spike in the positivity rate.

"So many people feel because they are vaccinated it is the end all be all," James said. "And that they are immune to this, and the delta variant proves it is mutating."