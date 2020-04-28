NUECES COUNTY, Texas — As Texas begins to re-open, Nueces County officials weigh in on what that means for the Coastal Bend.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
NUECES COUNTY, Texas — As Texas begins to re-open, Nueces County officials weigh in on what that means for the Coastal Bend.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com: