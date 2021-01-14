Coronavirus Updates in Central Texas: Texas becomes first state to administer more than 1 million doses

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, Jan. 14.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 1.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 30,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 30,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 58,286 cases have been reported and at least 582 people have died. At least 51,895 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 12,623 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 147 people have died. At least 10,287 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 24,908 cases have been reported in the county and at least 237 people have died. At least 22,716 people have recovered from the virus.



Updates:

3:03 p.m. – There were long lines in Austin as Texans awaited to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

THREAD: pretty long line outside of the Delco Activity Center in #Austin as many wait to get a #COVIDー19 vaccine dose.



One woman in line sent me these pics - and had been waiting for more than an hour. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/RNRdLSYCEF — Luis de Leon (@LuisdeLeon15) January 14, 2021

1:55 p.m. – Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of State Health Services announce that Texas has become the first state to administer more than 1 million doses.

“Texas is leading the way for our nation once again,” said Gov. Abbott. “This is the biggest vaccination effort we have ever undertaken, and it would not be possible without the dedication and tireless efforts of our healthcare workers. We still have a long road ahead of us, but Texans continue to prove that we are up to this challenge.”

1:09 p.m. – Although Austin-area ICUs were projected to run out of capacity on Thursday, Jan. 14, as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Travis County, projections from the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium are now showing a different date – Jan. 21.

9:55 a.m. – The alternate care site (ACS) at the Austin Convention Center is now open and accepting patients. As of 9:47 a.m. on Thursday, three patients were transported to the site and an unspecified number of other patients' charts were being reviewed for admittance.

The facility will take specific patients who need a "lower acuity of care" to help relieve stress on local hospitals, which would still care for patients needing a higher level of intensive care, according to the City. The facility has a capacity of 25 beds and can expand to 250 more beds if needed.

UPDATE (as of 9:45a): 3 patients are currently being cared for at the Alternate Care Site in Austin. @KVUE https://t.co/n8gw7q5x8m — Molly Oak (@MollyAndAMic) January 14, 2021

7:21 a.m. – Starting Thursday, staff and students at Austin ISD will be able to get a free, drive-thru COVID-19 test from the district. The school district's mass testing events will be via drive-thru Thursday and Friday. Both events will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and distributed at the following locations:

Northeast Early College High School located at 7105 Berkman Drive

Austin ISD Central Office located at 4000 S. Interstate Highway 35