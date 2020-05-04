AUSTIN, Texas — A H-E-B employee at an Austin store tested positive for coronavirus, according to a release on the company's website.

The grocery store's website said the employee worked at the East Riverside location: 2508 E. Riverside Drive.

"All directly affected Partners at the location have been notified and the store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since then and we continue to enforce proper social distancing practices," the release stated. "While the pandemic is an evolving situation with many unknowns, we are sure of one thing: We will do our part to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face."

H-E-B gave KVUE the following statement:

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, our H-E-B family of more than 120,000 Partners has not gone unaffected. Through early preparation, continuous guidance, strong sanitation and proper social distancing efforts, we are strongly focused on the health and safety of our Partners and are grateful that Texas has experienced fewer cases than the national average. We must all work to #SlowTheSpreadTexas. At impacted locations, all directly affected Partners are notified and provided medical advice, each location is deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times. Customers can visit their store’s website to see when an affected Partner last worked in their store. Our primary focus is keeping our Partners and customers safe. For the latest on our COVID efforts, visit www.heb.com/newsroom. "

H-E-B continues to evolve procedures during COVID-19 emergency

Below are key elements of H-E-B's COVID-19 Action and Response Plan to help ensure a safer experience for customers and partners:

H-E-B has instituted a social distancing program across our businesses, including in our stores and warehousing facilities, and we have dedicated teams of trained COVID Action Managers to ensure proper social distancing and crowd control guidelines are followed.

Each store has one dedicated entrance to help meter customer flow. Customers may notice a line outside, but rest assured, it moves efficiently and quickly. Once inside, they will experience smaller crowds, more efficient shopping experience and limited lines at checkout.

We have placed decals on the floor designating where customers should stand during check-out and throughout the store and installed partitions creating a buffer between the customer and the checker at each check-out, pharmacy and business center. We also are installing additional Plexiglass partitions behind the checker and around the check stand and bagger areas adding an additional layer of protection.

To better achieve proper social distancing, we ask families to send one person per family to shop when possible.

H-E-B Strict Sanitation Protocols

We have instituted elevated COVID-19 sanitation protocols, including thoroughly deep cleaning our stores every day and sanitizing all hard surfaces in the store as well as fuel stations throughout the day.

Partners also sanitize all shopping cart handles and seats and wash and sanitize their own hands frequently. All Partners must regularly use hand sanitizer, which is available at each entrance and every point of sale.

While at work, some Partners may choose to wear gloves and masks for their own peace of mind, however, this does not indicate they are sick. In fact, if a Partner feels ill, they are immediately directed to stay home. Partners who choose to wear masks must keep them clean while those who choose to wear gloves are required to change them frequently and wash their hands before and after each use.

H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery

Our H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery services are in high demand and we have implemented innovative changes that allow our Partners and customers to maintain proper social distancing.

For H-E-B Curbside, we ask that customers stay inside their vehicles while the order is loaded and communicate with our Partners from a safe distance through the passenger side window.

For Home Delivery and Favor, all orders are delivered to the doorstep, eliminating direct interaction between the delivery driver and customer.

Store Partners Who Test Positive

Partners who test positive will be quarantined at home with proper medical care.

All Partners at that store are immediately notified and we work to safeguard others who may have potentially been exposed.

Prior to and after the report of a positive diagnosis, the store and work areas are thoroughly sanitized multiple times, following our own strict sanitation standards and COVID-19 cleaning and sanitation program.

As we continue to monitor the spread of the pandemic, we are following guidance and advice from medical professionals and the CDC to make the best decisions regarding the health and safety of our Partners, customers and the communities we serve.

