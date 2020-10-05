AUSTIN, Texas — A memorial service on Saturday night remembered the victims of COVID-19 in Downtown Austin with white ribbons tied along Lady Bird Lake and a slideshow projected onto a building outside the Governor’s Mansion.

This was the second weekend for the COVID Memorial in Austin after a projection slideshow on May 2.

The COVID Memorial, organized by various artists and activists, pulls public social media posts from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to help remember those who have died from COVID-19. Many of the posts honor loved ones – friends and family members – while also reminding people of safe practices during the pandemic.

On Saturday, organizers met at the south end of the Pfluger Pedestrian Bridge to tie white ribbons along the trail near the bridge as a memorial to the more than 1,000 Texans who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

After the sun went down, the group began the projection of photos and social media posts remembering the victims. Around a half dozen volunteers in masks helped pass out ribbons while practicing social distancing.

The memorial was not announced prior to the event, to discourage a large group from congregating.

At the group’s memorial on May 2, organizer Duncan Meisel told KVUE the project started in Washington, D.C.

"This is a crisis that is literally happening behind closed doors," Meisel said. "We're all going through it in isolation, and it's very important to connect with each other and mourn what is actually an incredible loss to our country."

Meisel said other people have reached out to COVID Memorial on social media to find places to display the slideshow in their city. For the time being, the memorial will remain in Austin, as it's Meisel's hometown.

If you would like to watch the memorial slideshow, you can do so on the COVID Memorial website.

