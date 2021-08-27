COVID-19 kills 2 unborn babies in Nueces County

Both mothers were unvaccinated, according to health officials.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Health District reported the first deaths inside the womb from COVID-19 in our area. Health officials said both of the mothers were unvaccinated.

The first case involved a woman in her 20's. Officials said she was 29 weeks pregnant and had been living with a family member who was COVID-19 positive. Her symptoms included nausea, vomiting, fever and congestion.

The second case involved a woman who was 23 weeks pregnant. Health officials did not give the woman's age, but that she personally contracted COVID-19.