BEEVILLE, Texas — Despite some confusion about delays in the state reporting positive cases, Bee County is now reporting 24 cases of the virus.

The county had just 11 positive cases June 4, and after returns from the state, which is handling the county's testing, the total count jumped to 24.

Bee County Judge George Morrill III said figures released by the state for the Texas Department of Corrections Unit located in Beeville added 10 positive cases earlier this week and there were two more reported in just the past couple of days.

"We don't have a local health authority, internal county health authority, so the Texas Department of State Health Services is our de facto health department," Judge Morrill said.

He added the county is continuing to co-sponsor COVID-19 testing over the weekends.

