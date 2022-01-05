Shortage of supplies shuts down Bee County COVID-19 testing site

Officials are unsure if there will be anymore testing at the Expo Center for the rest of the week.

BEEVILLE, Texas — The Bee County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) announced Monday that the COVID-19 testing site at the Expo Center has shut down for the day.

Mike Willow Sr., Bee County's COVID-19 Mitigation & Response Coordinator, said the closure is due to a shortage of testing supplies. Officials are unsure if there will be anymore testing at the Expo Center for the rest of the week.

COVID TESTING SITE CLOSED: We have been advised that the Expo Center testing site will be closed today. There is a... Posted by Bee OEM on Monday, January 10, 2022

Texas has seen a shortage in COVID-19 testing supplies recently.

In response to the high demand for tests, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will open six testing sites in Texas as early as this week, according to The Texas Tribune.

State health data shows the positivity rate in the state — or the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — has reached a record high, with about 1 in 3 Texans testing positive for the virus.

