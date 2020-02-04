BEEVILLE, Texas — Bee County launched its own drive-thru coronavirus testing facility today. Those in charge say the testing at the Lucas-McNeill Pavillion in Beeville will be available by appointment only.

If you are in Bee County and you think you might have symptoms of COVID-19, first call your usual healthcare provider who will screen you over the phone. If they feel you need to be tested, they will make it happen. You will be contacted and have an appointment set up for you. now if you do not have a doctor, you can call the number on your screen. 361-492-5981.

"It is our distinct hope that this facility will take pressure off of our local clinics, doctor's offices and the hospital with respect to conducting COVID-19 tests and those associated risks," Judge George Morill III said.

They say results will come within 48 hours. So far they have ordered more than 1,000 test kits from the state.

