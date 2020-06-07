Bee County officials warn citizens of significant spike of COVID-19 cases in their area

Bee County officials say there are situated in a DSHS Region 11 area that tracks non-inmate COVID-19 cases within Bee County, including contact-tracing.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to Bee County officials, they have received reports of 30 additional community cases of COVID-19 since July 3.



The County Judge and the Mayor of the City of Beeville have reached out to the community to warn them of the significant increase of coronavirus cases in their area.

"The numbers below speak for themselves. On Friday evening we received notice of 4 new cases, on Saturday 10 more came through, and last night it was 16. Please follow the mask order, social distance, wash your hands, and stay safe," stated Bee County officials.

Bee County officials also say there are situated in a DSHS Region 11 area that tracks non-inmate COVID-19 cases within Bee County, including contact-tracing and quarantine management.

According to Bee County officials, DSHS in Austin counts both non-inmate and inmate cases together as apposed to Bee County's region.



The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has reported only one active inmate case within the McConnell Unit and reports 18 inmate cases as recovered.

The huge spike in COVID-19 cases in Bee County have mainly been passed on through community transmission, officials say.

Here is a list of the latest cases in Bee County:

Case No. 37 – Female under 20 (confirmed 7.3.20)

Case No. 38 – Female in her 20’s (confirmed 7.3.20)

Case No. 39 – Male in his 30’s (confirmed 7.3.20)

Case No. 40 – Male in his 30’s (confirmed 7.3.20)

Case No. 41 – Female in her 50’s (confirmed 7.4.20)

Case No. 42 – Male in his 40’s (confirmed 7.4.20)

Case No. 43 – Male in his 30’s (confirmed 7.4.20)

Case No. 44 – Male in his 20’s (confirmed 7.4.20)

Case No. 45 – Female in her 40’s (confirmed 7.4.20)

Case No. 46 – Male in his 20’s (confirmed 7.4.20)

Case No. 47 – Female in her 20’s (confirmed 7.4.20)

Case No. 48 – Female in her 40’s (confirmed 7.4.20)

Case No. 49 – Male in his 40’s (confirmed 7.4.20)

Case No. 50 – Male in his 20’s (confirmed 7.4.20)

Case No. 51 – Female in her 20’s (confirmed 7.5.20)

Case No. 52 – Female in her 80’s (confirmed 7.5.20)

Case No. 53 – Male in his 30’s (confirmed 7.5.20)

Case No. 54 – Male in his 20’s (confirmed 7.5.20)

Case No. 55 – Female in her 30’s (confirmed 7.5.20)

Case No. 56 – Male in his 20’s (confirmed 7.5.20)

Case No. 57 – Male under 20 (confirmed 7.5.20)

Case No. 58 – Female under 20 (confirmed 7.5.20)

Case No. 59 – Female in her 50’s (confirmed 7.5.20)

Case No. 60 – Female in her 20’s (confirmed 7.5.20)

Case No. 61 – Male in his 20’s (confirmed 7.5.20)

Case No. 62 – Male in his 60’s (confirmed 7.5.20)

Case No. 63 – Female under 20 (confirmed 7.5.20)

Case No. 64 – Male in his 30’s (confirmed 7.5.20)

Case No. 65 – Female in her 20’s (confirmed 7.5.20)

Case No. 66 – Female in her 30’s (confirmed 7.5.20)

