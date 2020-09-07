Bee County seeing a rise in coronavirus cases in patients 40-years-old and younger

Coronavirus cases in Bee County are following a larger trend across the state with younger people making up a higher percentage of new cases.

BEE COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County is not the only coronavirus hot spot in Texas. In Bee County, health experts say they are seeing a dramatic rise in cases in patients who are 40-years-old or younger.

Judge George Norrill said cases in Bee County are following a larger trend across the state with younger people making up a higher percentage of new cases. The numbers overall are increasing rapidly as well.

Last month, Bee County reported a total of 22 cases. Today, they're reporting 91.

Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Willow with Bee County said that he hopes this rise is temporary, and urges residents to pay attention to the safety guidelines in place.

"I think we'll see a little more increase and then it'll taper down," Willow said. "I think we're just in the first spike so we're telling everyone to be patient."

Judge Morrill agrees, saying with numbers going up in so many parts of the state and across the country, it's up to individuals to make responsible choices and stop this spread.

"It just seems reasonable to do something to try to prevent that," Morrill said. "I don't know what has to occur in our community for folks to recognize the risks of engaging in those acitivities and letting their guard down."

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.