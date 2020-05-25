Administrators at the Ben Bolt ISD are taking extra precautions after a district employee was potentially exposed to the coronavirus.

In a post on the district's social media page, Superintendent Mike Barrera said an employee's immediate family member tested for the virus, but the results have not been released yet.

Meantime, the employee, along with family, must self isolate for the next 14 days as a precaution.

Due to the circumstances, the district is also suspending all meals to students, including meal delivery and curbside pickup.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

