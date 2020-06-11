Ben Bolt student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19, several practices canceled

All girls basketball, football, and cheer participants must provide a negative COVID-19 test and be asymptomatic before returning to campus.

BEN BOLT, Texas — Ben Bolt- Palito Blanco ISD sent a letter home to parents Friday that said a student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently quarantining.

The district said after investigating, the risk of transmission is low and they will be deep-cleaning the affected areas over the weekend.

The student who tested positive must provide a negative result before going back to campus, the letter said.

All girls basketball and football athletes were sent home early today and will attend class virtually.

All girls basketball, football, and cheer participants must provide a negative COVID-19 test and be asymptomatic before returning to campus, the letter said. All practices have been canceled for the weekend.

Everyone who may have had close contact with the student will be notified.

