Brooks County issues curfew to slow the spread of COVID-19

The curfew goes into effect Wednesday, December 23 at 11:00 p.m.

BROOKS COUNTY, Texas — Brooks County Commissioners issued a curfew due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the Coastal Bend.

“Over the last two days we’ve had 29 cases, yesterday we had 19 in one day new cases and that brought our total active to over 75 so we just felt like we needed to do something,” said Brooks County Judge

The business along the interstate are not included because the curfew is for Brooks County and employees at the location will be serving drivers along the highway.

Essential employees will need a letter from their business saying they’re essential to the operations to their business.

The curfew is from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. On Friday’s and Saturdays, the curfew is from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.

If the order is not followed here is a fine that could be up to $1,000.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.