CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD put out a notice to their employees earlier today with the following:

"On Tuesday morning, a CCISD employee who was tested for COVID-19 on March 17th received a positive result."

CCISD says the employee is recovering at home and the health department has advised the district that they do not believe there was further exposure on district property related to this case.

At this time it is unsure which school the employee was working at during the onset of symptoms.

CCISD wants to inform all students and staff that safety remains a priority for the district "CCISD continues to encourage all employees and district families to follow CDC guidelines as well as stay-at-home orders."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: