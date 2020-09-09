CCISD: Los Encinos Elementary reports a coronavirus case; Phase 1 students are asked to self-monitor.

Officials with the school said the person was last on campus on Friday, September 4.

Families received a message from school leaders about a person from Los Encinos Elementary who tested positive for the coronavirus. Officials have not disclosed whether this person was a faculty member or a student. The person was last on campus Friday, September 4, according to school leaders.

The school is now asking phase one students to self-monitor for any symptoms related to COVID.

The superintendent said they learned of the case at 3:10 p.m., just as the first day of school was ending.

Take a look at this chart. It was created by CCISD as part of their return to school plan.

Officials say this case falls in the first column. This means the person who tested positive can not come to campus until they meet the following criteria: