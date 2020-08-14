CCISD releases guidelines to help protect students from the coronavirus

The Corpus Christi ISD has issued some guidelines for parents to help continue to protect students from the coronavirus as they begin the new school year remotely.
The back to school tips are being outlined in a flyer being sent out by the CCISD.
- You are required to keep your child off campus if they were to have any coronavirus symptoms.
- The district has restricted on campus learning by starting school online. During the school year, your child may be temporarily switched to remote instruction.
- Some high schools will only allow students on campus on certain days or at certain times. Every student has the option to stay home and receive remote instruction.
- All students must attend at least 90-percent of their daily classes in order to be promoted to the next grade. That includes both in person and online classes.
- All students, staff and visitors must wear masks if on campus.
- If parents have a complaint, they are encouraged to talk to their child's school. Complaints can also be filed with the Texas Education Agency who will review them.