CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District has released updated tentative rescheduling dates for their six comprehensive high schools.

These dates will tentatively be used for graduation ceremonies in the case that COVID-19 concerns prevent the district from hosting spring graduations as originally planned.

The dates are subject to change, and CCISD officials will provide more information about graduations for their other campuses as it becomes available.

In a post on social media, the district said, "We understand some students may not be available to attend a delayed graduation, and will ensure graduates receive their diplomas and final transcripts in a timely manner. Thank you for your continued patience."

As of Tuesday, April 14, the CCISD's tentative rescheduling dates are as follows.

Friday, July 24, 2020

Moody High School

Rehearsal: 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 21

Graduation: 10 a.m.-noon Friday, July 24 (doors open at 9 a.m.)

Ray High School

Rehearsal: Noon-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21

Graduation: 2-4 p.m. Friday, July 24 (doors open at 1 p.m.)

Carroll High School

Rehearsal: 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21

Graduation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 24 (doors open at 5 p.m.)

Saturday, July 25, 2020

King High School

Rehearsal: 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 22

Graduation: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 25 (doors open at 9 a.m.)

Veterans High School

Rehearsal: Noon-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 22

Graduation: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 25 (doors open at 1 p.m.)

Miller High School

Rehearsal: 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 22

Graduation: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, July 25 (doors open at 5 p.m.)

All are tentatively scheduled to take place at the American Bank Center Arena/Exhibit Hall A.

