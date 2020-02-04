CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed with 3News earlier today that an employee with CCPD tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus yesterday.

The county health department says that the employee is not a police officer, but does work somewhere within the police force.

As of Wednesday April 1st, Corpus Christi and Nueces County officials have reported a total of 40 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Nueces County.

23 cases have been determined to be travel-related. 3 were determined to be person-to-person, and 14 are still under investigation.

There have still been 0 deaths from COVID-19 in Nueces County.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

