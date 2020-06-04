NUECES COUNTY, Texas — New guidelines were announced by the CDC this weekend regarding face masks, recommending everyone cover their faces in public where social distancing is difficult to practice.

Medical experts say new research shows the "six-feet rule" may not be enough because air particles from coughing and sneezing can travel up to 25-feet.

The top of the mask needs to rest on the bridge of your nose and cover the area below your chin. The mask should fit snuggle against the side of the face and be secured with ties or ear loops. Multiple layers of fabric should be used while allowing for breathing without restriction. The face coverings should be routinely washed in a machine and dried without damaging or changing the shape. When removing the covering it's important not to touch the eyes, nose, or mouth and of course wash your hands immediately.

There are several different ways you at home can make a cloth face covering without using a sewing machine. Another method would be using a t-shirt and scissors. Cut across the bottom of an old t-shirt, giving you about seven or eight inches of cloth to work with. From there cut out a tab about six or seven inches deep, leaving some material on the top and bottom. Those will be the tie strings. Cut the ends of the tie strings so you'll be able to tie them. Tie the strings around your neck and then over the top of the head. The CDC also says bandannas are permissible.

Texas A&M Biomedical Engineering Professor, Dr. John Criscione, and his team are testing the DYI face masks.

The Aggies are trying to build numerous masks from everyday items that perform a well as the N95 respirator, which can filter 95% of airborne particles like viruses.

" I usually work on medical devices, everything I know about masks I learned last week," Criscione said.

Criscione and his team so far have been able to build masks with air-conditioning filters, sheer curtains, staples and stretchable cords. They are still testing new materials each day.

