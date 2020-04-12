Interest in Mexico travel increasing, despite CDC warning

On Thursday, KVUE asked viewers over Facebook Live how they feel about traveling to Mexico right now.

AUSTIN, Texas — Following an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Mexico, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week issued a new travel warning.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than one million people have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 100,000 have died from complications.

The CDC warns Americans should avoid all travel to Mexico.

But travel agent Jay Islam told KVUE these numbers aren't stopping Texans from sipping margaritas in front of the clear blue water.

"You want to take advantage of places you can fly less than two hours. Guess what comes close to Texas? Mexico," Islam said.

With cheaper flights and resort costs sliced in half, Islam said he's had families across Texas reach out to him for recent Mexico trips.

"I'm seeing people are ready to get out. I'm seeing people are ready to make some memories. I'm seeing people are willing to enjoy what life has to offer. I see people are fed up staying home not getting anything done," he said.

On Thursday, KVUE asked viewers over a Facebook Live how they feel about traveling to Mexico. The destination is, after all, a hot topic after the news broke that Austin Mayor Steve Adler traveled there despite urging Austinites to stay home, with "Mexico" becoming one of the top searches on Google Thursday morning in Central Texas.

Overall, viewers shared mixed feelings.

Gretchen Robles from San Antonio commented she was in Mexico with her family.

"We've been here for about six days. We feel it's just as safe as the U.S.," Robles said.

Others, like Veronica Sosa, recently canceled their trip.

"I had a trip scheduled to Mexico for next week but decided to cancel two weeks ago due to the urging to stay home from our government," Sosa said.

Joel Holley said he typically takes a trip to Mexico every couple of months, and that hasn't changed during the pandemic.

"They take extra precautions. I like to get there before check-in, and they spray down your bag and take your temperature," Holley said.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport resumed direct flights from Austin to Mexico in November.