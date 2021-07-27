x
Coronavirus

Officials: 7 children currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Nueces County

Of the seven, two are teenagers who are unvaccinated, city officials announced.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from July 25. 

Public Health Interim Assistant Director Luis Wilmont presented the latest COVID-19 update to Corpus Christi City Council on Tuesday afternoon.

During the briefing, Wilmont announced that of the 119 patients currently hospitalized with the virus, seven of them are children. 

Breakdown of the children's ages:

  • Two are under the age of one
  • Two are aged one
  • One is aged two
  • One is 17 (unvaccinated)
  • One is 18 (unvaccinated)

Wilmont also provided council with an update on local breakthrough cases. Breakthrough cases are defined as folks who have had the vaccine and still ended up getting the virus.

Vaccine Breakthrough Cases

  • Cases: 166
  • Hospitalized: 18
  • Deaths: 4

Vaccines Status

  • Moderna: 78
  • Pfizer: 57
  • J&J: 30
  • Unknown: 01

