Officials: 7 children currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Nueces County

Of the seven, two are teenagers who are unvaccinated, city officials announced.

Public Health Interim Assistant Director Luis Wilmont presented the latest COVID-19 update to Corpus Christi City Council on Tuesday afternoon.

During the briefing, Wilmont announced that of the 119 patients currently hospitalized with the virus, seven of them are children.

Breakdown of the children's ages:

Two are under the age of one

Two are aged one

One is aged two

One is 17 (unvaccinated)

One is 18 (unvaccinated)

Wilmont also provided council with an update on local breakthrough cases. Breakthrough cases are defined as folks who have had the vaccine and still ended up getting the virus.

Vaccine Breakthrough Cases

Cases: 166

Hospitalized: 18

Deaths: 4

Vaccines Status

Moderna: 78

Pfizer: 57

J&J: 30

Unknown: 01

