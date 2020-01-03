BEAVERTON, Ore. — Nike says it has closed its world headquarters in Beaverton this weekend "out of an abundance of caution" after Oregon's first presumed coronavirus case surfaced in Lake Oswego late last week.

"While we have no information indicating any exposure to Nike employees, out of an abundance of caution, we are conducting a deep cleaning of campus," a Nike spokesperson told KGW. "All WHQ buildings and facilities, including fitness centers, will be closed over the weekend."

A Lake Oswego elementary school employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and is the subject of Oregon's first presumed case of coronavirus. The Oregon Health Authority is still awaiting the results of a confirmation test from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Until federal tests confirm the person has the virus, they are considered presumed to have to the virus.

A separate pending test for COVID-19 came back negative, OHA announced Saturday night, and that person is not infected with novel coronavirus.

There are seven additional pending test results for people under investigation for coronavirus, according to OHA. People under investigation have experienced symptoms of coronavirus, which include coughing, shortness of breath and a fever, and are known to have one of the following primary risk factors:

Travel from a country where COVID-19 is circulating.

Close contact with a confirmed case.

People with severe respiratory illness who are hospitalized and have no other known diagnosis.

Eighty-eight people in Oregon are currently being monitored by state health officials. People who are being monitored have had the same exposures but are not symptomatic, according to the OHA.

Health officials continue to recommend people take the following precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including coronavirus.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.

Take care of your health overall. Staying current on your vaccinations, including flu vaccine, eating well and exercising all help your body stay resilient.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the US.

Coronavirus information from Oregon health authority