CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County officials held a video news conference Thursday to reemphasize Governor Greg Abbott's executive order and update everyone on their own plans to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb emphasized the governor's order, which includes avoiding social gatherings of groups of more than 10 people, but he wanted to make it clear that this is not a shelter in place.

"We're going to need our citizens to help us implement this," McComb said. "They've been tremendous up to this point. Ask them to continue their efforts, because it will pass."

Watch the entire press conference below:

Leaders said our parks and beaches remain open and to take advantage of those, but use social distancing.

However, come Friday morning all City libraries, community centers and pools will be closed. Senior centers, which were closed last week, will remain that way through April 3.

Despite restaurant dining rooms set to temporarily close as well, McComb is encouraging people to continue to support local eateries, just in a different way.

"That is why I wanted to encourage people to go to the local restaurants and get the take-out," McComb said. "It's not the restaurant, it's the people doing the cooking, waiting the tables, serving. If they don't have that opportunity, they are going to be sitting at home not making any money."

Officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said they are prepared to reinforce Gov. Abbott's executive order regarding gatherings of more than 10 people.

"It can lead to an arrest or a citation is a possible, although compliance is what we are looking for," CCPD Deputy Chief William Breedlove said. "We are not looking to put people in jail over this."

Breedlove said they will first issue a warning before taking further action.

Leaders also gave an update on testing for those who are experiencing symptoms of coronavirus. At least 15 people were administered tests at the City's drive-thru site Thursday morning.

There are still currently zero confirmed cases in Nueces County. In order to be tested, you must call the health department first at 361-826-7200 for an assessment.

