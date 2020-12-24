City-County Public Health District receives and administers moderna COVID-19 vaccine

The health district administered the vaccine to their staff and other front-line workers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a big day Wednesday for the City-County Public Health District as they received their shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

In fact, they didn't waste any time administering it to their staff and other front-line workers.

There was a lot of excitement as those vaccines were administered. The first in line to receive her vaccination was public health director Annette Rodriguez.

"Yes! Done," shouted Rodriguez after receiving her shot at a vaccination drive held at the Richard M Borchard Fairgrounds Wednesday.

The long-awaited moment finally arrived for Rodriguez and many others as cars lined up to awaiting health care workers.

The workers first checking that the recipient's information was correct and then the person was given that first critical dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It was perfect! Perfect!," shouted one woman. The folks who received the vaccine included health district employees who chose to sign up as well as physicians and other front-line workers like a truck full of Robstown firefighters/paramedics.

"To me it's a blessing, it's a blessing to the community because it's the beginning of more vaccine to roll in," said Annette Rodriguez. Earlier in the day, the Moderna version of the vaccine arrived to the health district on Horne Road via FedEx.

The health district received two boxes, one of the boxes contained 100 doses of the vaccine. The other box had supplies like swabs and syringes.

"We're excited for it to arrive, that the vaccine is finally here in our community," Rodriguez added.

While the vaccination drive was not open to the general public, Rodriguez said it gave them a good practice run on how future vaccination drives will operate once the vaccine is available to other groups of people.

