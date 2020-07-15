City leaders assure that first responders are staying as protected as possible

Mayor Joe McComb said the fire and police departments have already done most of the work setting up the protocols necessary to keep first responders safe.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders said they want to make sure police and firefighters stay as protected as possible.

President of the Police Office Association Scott Leeton said that the department has the protective equipment they need.

"I don't want to say we got plenty because you don't know what the future holds, but they have addressed it and they have come out with multiple guidelines on what's a priority type call to deal with and what's not a priority that we're not going to risk exposing officers," Leeton said.

City Manager Peter Zanoni said that both the Corpus Christi International Airport and the Corpus Christi Police Department have extensive protocols in place.

"We've been at the pandemic for five months or so and we've evolved in terms of keeping them as safe as they can be," Zanoni said. "There's a lot of personal protection gear that's worn by the police department. Most everyone is wearing masks now in the building and they do on calls."

